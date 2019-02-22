Lady Gaga’s 2019 Awards Season Looks: See All Of Her Gorgeous Gowns Before She Takes On The Oscars

From a Cinderella-esque Golden Globes gown to an edgy silver dress for the Grammys, Lady Gaga nailed red carpet fashion this awards season. See her best looks before she heads to the Oscars!

Lady Gaga dominated this awards season with stellar red carpet looks. We can only expect she’s going to pull out all the stops for her Oscars dress, but before she slays us all on Hollywood’s biggest night, we’d like to take a minute to appreciate all the incredible style moments she gifted us over the past two months.

While we know Gaga for her eccentric style, she went for one of the most feminine styles we’d ever seen from her at the Golden Globes. She looked like a literal princess in a giant periwinkle gown by Valentino. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and added her own personal flair to the overall look by dying her platinum locks a light blue color to match the dress.

Her Golden Globes look couldn’t be more different than her Grammy Awards look, which came later into awards season. She stunned in a custom silver Celine gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a dramatic ruffle. A thick diamond necklace and strappy silver heels finished off the ensemble. She went for an edgy beauty look marked by tousled wavs and dark eye makeup.

But Gaga wore even more gorgeous gowns that just the ones she donned for the Golden Globes and Grammys. Get clicking through the gallery above to see all of her phenomenal fashion moments from the 2019 awards season in anticipation of her Oscars appearance. The 91st Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.