13 Times Kylie Jenner’s Flaunted Her Post-Baby Body In Skintight Outfits After Giving Birth To Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s not afraid to show off her curves. Since giving birth to Stormi Webster in Feb. 2018, Kylie has slayed in a number of sexy skintight outfits that accentuate her fabulous post-baby body.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is a total fashionista. The mom and makeup mogul is constantly stepping out in sexy and different looks. Kylie has rocked so many skintight outfits that flaunt her post-baby curves since giving birth to Stormi Webster, 1, her daughter with rapper Travis Scott, 26, in Feb. 2018. Kylie may have hidden her pregnancy from the world, but once she was comfortable with her post-baby body, she couldn’t help but show it off.

When Kylie went to dinner with her sisters on March 12, Kylie was photographed in a ruched strapless brown dress. The dress fit her like a glove, and her tiny waist was on full display. It’s hard to believe it’s only been a year since she gave birth to Stormi! Kylie paired her sexy skintight outfit with a small brown purse. At her 21st birthday party in Aug. 2018, Kyile sizzled in a skintight pink dress that was made of silk. The dress had a plunging neckline and a cutout in the center.

Kylie’s first major red carpet appearance after having a baby was at the 2018 Met Gala in May 2018. The fashion event took place three months after Stormi’s birth, and Kylie hit the red carpet in a skintight black gown. The Alexander Wang velvet dress had a long train and sexy cutout. She walked the red carpet with Travis, marking their red carpet debut. Just a few months later, Kylie showed up to The Handmaid’s Tale finale receptoin in a sexy leather mini dress. Kylie has never been more into skintight outfits since giving birth, and her post-baby body style continues to be on point.