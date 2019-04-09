Happy 29th Birthday, Kristen Stewart: See All Of Her Romances – Robert Pattinson, Stella Maxwell & More

It’s Kristen Stewart’s birthday! We’re celebrating the actress turning 29 by taking a look back at her dating history – from Robert Pattinson to her current love Sara Dinkin.

Kristen Stewart is another year older and wiser! The actress turns 29 today, April 9, so we thought we’d take some time to reflect back on the life she’s lived up until this point. One of the biggest parts of Kristen’s life that’s been of interest to fans is her love life. Back in the day, Twilight fans were shipping her with her costar and then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, while as now she’s preoccupied with cozying up to Sara Dinkin. So buckle up, because we have a dating history to dissect.

Of course, you’re likely well aware that the Adventureland star dated RPatz. The pair began seeing each other in 2009, shortly after the first installment of Twilight premiered in theaters. They went on to date for nearly four years before breaking up in 2013. But if you’ll recall, their split wasn’t completely drama-free. The breakup came after paparazzi photos surfaced online in July 2012 that insinuated Kristen was having an alleged affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

The following year, Kristen entered into her first public relationship with a woman when she began dating producer Alicia Cargile. They dated on and off for a few years before ending things in Oct. 2016. During one of their hiatuses, the Charlie’s Angels star had a brief fling with French singer Soko in early 2016. Kristen also had a brief stint with St. Vincent after ending things with Cargile for good.

Moving right along to Stella Maxwell. Fans believe Kristen started dating the Victoria’s Secret model in early 2017, and the pair went steady for nearly two years before an amicable split in the fall of 2018. Not long after they broke up, Kristen began seeing Sara Dinkin, who she’s been going steady with ever since. Hopefully they have some fun plans for KStew’s b’day! Happy birthday, Kristen!