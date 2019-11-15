Kristen Stewart’s 25 Fiercest Red Carpet Looks Ever In Honor Of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Release

From her ‘Twilight’ days to her badass ‘Charlie’s Angels’ style, Kristen Stewart is always a star on the red carpet. See the best looks she’s rocked on the red carpet so far!

Nearly 11 years to the day that Twilight premiered, Kristen Stewart is starring in the latest iteration of Charlie’s Angels, and wearing the coolest outfits on the red carpet as she promotes it. Her style is incredibly different than it was during her days of playing Bella Swan, but she’s always served cute looks at premieres and events! While her outfits used to be sugary sweet and trendy (she was 18, okay?), she’s now a badass who often wears things like tailored suits without a top, Doc Martens and mini skirts, and band tees with designer dresses. She brings that punk flair from the street to the red carpet all the time, and it’s always a hit. Just look at how stunning she is in the photos below!

There were so many amazing women on the red carpet at the Charlie’s Angels premiere in Los Angeles — Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska — but Kristen was definitely the standout at the November 11 event. She strolled the red carpet at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California shining bright like a diamond. Or a sequin, if you will. She looked absolutely stunning in a bedazzled minidress featuring large cutouts around her waist that revealed her toned abs. The short dress featured a high neck and long sleeves, the perfect mixture of sexy and classy. Kristen’s currently rocking a bleached blonde pixie cut, which she styled into messy waves. Paired with heavy eyeliner, she looked like a total rockstar.

Kristen wore SO many amazing outfits during her various Twilight movie premieres, but we’re particularly smitten with her The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 choice, a chic jumpsuit with lace detailing and sexy cutouts. She still had Bella’s signature long, wavy hair, and she amped up the volume for the premiere. The bodice of her jumpsuit was almost completely see-through, simply covered with lace and beaded appliqués before reaching her low-waisted pants.

To see more of Kristen Stewart’s hottest red carpet looks, from the Met Gala, the Twilight premieres, and more, scroll through our gallery above. She never disappoints!