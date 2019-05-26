22 Times Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Proved They’re The Ultimate Co-Parents

It’s Scott Disick’s birthday, so we’re taking a look back at all the times he nailed the co-parenting game with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Happy birthday, Scott Disick! The reality star turned 36 today, May 26, so it’s only fair that we celebrate. One of the things we love most about Scott is how committed he’s proven himself to be to raising his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian. Despite their breakup in 2015, the pair remain close, sharing parenting responsibilities equally. Kourt, 40, even recently mentioned in an interview with PAPER that she’s “most proud” of her “surprisingly cordial” relationship with Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

We’ve seen this relationship play out in real time when Scott and Sofia teamed up with Kourtney to bring Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, on vacation together in Mexico last December. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” Kourtney told the magazine about traveling with her ex and his current girlfriend.

Scott has also defended his choice to invite the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on trips with him and their children. “I’m not going to make our kids miss out on things because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple,” Scott said on Kourt’s lifestyle site, Poosh in April. “I’d never want [her] to miss out. … We decided we wanted our kids to have these memories together as a family. … But sometimes I’m like, ‘no it’s your birthday, you guys do your thing,’ and I’ll go and I’ll plan something for the same days as when you’re gone. I think it’s nice to do things together, and we can have our own experiences separately too.”

On April 29, Kourtney posted a tribute to her co-parenting partner on Instagram with a selfie of the two of them. “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” she captioned the photo. Head up to the gallery above to see how these two have grown as co-parents through sweet photos of them with their kids.