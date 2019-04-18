Happy 40th Birthday, Kourtney Kardashian: See Her Sexiest Looks Of All-Time

Kourtney Kardashian is another year older! The eldest KarJenner sister just entered her 40s and we’re celebrating her birthday by taking a look back at some of her hottest outfits ever.

It’s Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday! The reality star turned 40 today, April 18, and we couldn’t let the day go by without honoring her! I mean, this is a pretty big deal – a Kardashian-Jenner sister just entered a new decade of life. This is unchartered territory! And let’s be honest… Kourt is going to KILL IT in her 40s. So, because of this momentous occasion – and because the mom-of-three is the most interesting Kardashian to look at (I said what I said) – we’re celebrating today by taking a look back at some of Kourtney’s sexiest style moments of all-time.

One of the best looks ever seen on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was worn fairly recently. Kourtney attended the amfAR Gala in February with sister Kim Kardashian and looked absolutely stunning. She rocked a black Versace dress featuring a double scoop neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit. The eldest KarJenner paired her look with pointed toe stilettos and styled her hair into a dramatic high ponytail.

Kourtney clearly knows how to style a LBD. She wore a tiny sequin mini dress to her PrettyLittleThing launch event in Los Angeles on October 2017 and we’re still infatuated with it. The sparkly frock didn’t need any accessories to make it shine, but Kourtney decided to round out the ensemble with some equally shiny strappy heels.

These are just a few of Kourtney’s best looks, though. She’s one of the most fashion-forward celebs we know, so of course there are plenty of other outfits to admire. Luckily, we gathered 40 of her sexiest ensembles of all-time and put them in the gallery above for your viewing pleasure. Happy clicking – and happy birthday, Kourtney!