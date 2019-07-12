Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Turn 11: See How Much Angelina & Brad’s Twins Have Grown on Their Birthday

Happy birthday, Knox and Vivienne! Celebrate the 11th birthday of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s twins by taking a look back at how much they’ve changed over the years!

Are you ready to feel old? The year is 2019: “Say My Name” debuted 20 years ago, and Seinfeld turned 30. We’re getting ready for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and there’s two versions of The Lion King now. And Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are 11 years old! That’s right; Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s adorable twins are growing up, and seeing how much they’ve grown over the years is just downright shocking. Once, they were just tiny little blonde babies who we barely got to see, as their private parents tried to keep their lives out of the spotlight. Now, they’re becoming their own people with their own senses of style and interests, and it’s so cool to see!

Vivienne is the spitting image of her mother, Angelina. The cutie is rarely without her twin brother, or at least one of her other four siblings, but sometimes, she and mom just hang out together. The mother-daughter duo were most recently seen in late June spending some quality time shopping in Los Angeles. Angelina and Vivienne hit up the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood on their fun day out and looked like they were having a blast! They walked around, laughing and holding hands, while Vivienne rocked a tiger tee and cute jeans. Maybe they were looking for an early 11th birthday present?

Knox has become a mini Brad. Fans did a double take earlier this year when they saw him out and about in New York City with his siblings, wearing a pageboy cap, jeans, and a bomber jacket. He was the spitting image of his dad!

To see pics of Knox and Vivienne throughout their lives, scroll through the gallery above! We hope they have their happiest birthdays yet this year!