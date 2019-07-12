Gallery
Hollywood Life

Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Turn 11: See How Much Angelina & Brad’s Twins Have Grown on Their Birthday

Knox Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
SplashNews
Angelina Jolie with daughters Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pittand Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Marley Jolie-PittBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Angelina Jolie and Jane Pitt photographed holding Knox and Vivienne out on Angelina's balcony in Venice, Italy.
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie with her twins Vivienne and Knox leaving the Odeon cinema, Richmond, London, Britain - 22 Jul 2011Angelina Jolie and her twins popped into the Odeon cinema to catch a matinee performance of the final Harry Potter film. Jolie and her brood are in town while dad Brad is in Cornwall shooting his latest flick, 'World War Z'.
Brad Pitt with son Knox Jolie PittBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Happy birthday, Knox and Vivienne! Celebrate the 11th birthday of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s twins by taking a look back at how much they’ve changed over the years!

Are you ready to feel old? The year is 2019: “Say My Name” debuted 20 years ago, and Seinfeld turned 30. We’re getting ready for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and there’s two versions of The Lion King now. And Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are 11 years old! That’s right; Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s adorable twins are growing up, and seeing how much they’ve grown over the years is just downright shocking. Once, they were just tiny little blonde babies who we barely got to see, as their private parents tried to keep their lives out of the spotlight. Now, they’re becoming their own people with their own senses of style and interests, and it’s so cool to see!

Vivienne is the spitting image of her mother, Angelina. The cutie is rarely without her twin brother, or at least one of her other four siblings, but sometimes, she and mom just hang out together. The mother-daughter duo were most recently seen in late June spending some quality time shopping in Los Angeles. Angelina and Vivienne hit up the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood on their fun day out and looked like they were having a blast! They walked around, laughing and holding hands, while Vivienne rocked a tiger tee and cute jeans. Maybe they were looking for an early 11th birthday present?

Knox has become a mini Brad. Fans did a double take earlier this year when they saw him out and about in New York City with his siblings, wearing a pageboy cap, jeans, and a bomber jacket. He was the spitting image of his dad!

To see pics of Knox and Vivienne throughout their lives, scroll through the gallery above! We hope they have their happiest birthdays yet this year!