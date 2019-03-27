Kim & Kourtney Kardashian: 10 Times They Went To Dinner & Clubs Scantily Dressed

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s social calendars are packed with dinners and trips to the club, meaning they’ve racked up many sheer, plunging, low-cut and skin-tight looks as of late. Take inspiration for your next trip downtown.

Whether reserving a dinner or nightclub table is on the agenda, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, aren’t afraid to introduce a level of risqué into their nighttime attire. Kim, who’s now a mother of three young children and is expecting her fourth baby via surrogate, still pushed the shock factor in a sparkly bodysuit and sheer Versace tights on March 25. The KKW Beauty owner wore the glittery, figure-hugging ensemble for a night out on town in Paris with fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons. See-through clothes are a staple in the Kardashian family, as Kim’s older sister proved.

Kourtney’s lace bra was visible to any passing pedestrian in New York City on Feb. 7, as her blouse on top was completely sheer. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was actually en route to dinner with Kim, as her little sister had just appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier that day. But Kourtney, who’s also a mother of three, arguably turned even more heads when she ditched an important layer altogether — pants — for another dinner in the Big Apple in July of 2017, as only a lace bra and either underwear or seriously short shorts could be seen underneath her Helmut Lang blazer.

Sometimes, you have to go straight from the dinner table to the dance floor. Kim and Kourtney are the masters at picking the perfect 2-in-1 dress, as they demonstrated at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Aug. 9, 2018. Both sisters wore bright pops of color — Kim in neon pink, and Kourtney in a shimmery purple — for dinner at Craig’s then dancing at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Check out HollywoodLife’s gallery above for even more photos of Kim and Kourtney scantily dressed during nights out in big cities! There’s Kim in a neon green co-ord, Kourtney in a plunging mini dress and many more examples.