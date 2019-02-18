7 Times Kim Kardashian Wore Next To Nothing On The Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to wear SUPER revealing outfits in public — even on the red carpet! Check out her sexiest red carpet looks of all-time here.

Heads turned when Kim Kardashian showed up to the Hollywood Beauty Awards in a barely-there dress on Feb. 17. The bondage-style ensemble featured a halter style neckline, with very carefully placed fabric that criss-crossed across Kim’s chest. The material just barely covered Kim’s nipples, and with cutouts below her chest, there was a WHOLE lot of skin on display in the look. Still, Kim rocked it like a pro, keeping everything in place and avoiding a potentially-disastrous wardrobe malfunction. She totally nailed it!

Of course, this was far from the first time that Kim pushed the limit when it came to a sexy red carpet look. Just days before this event, Kim attended the amFAR Gala during New York Fashion Week, and her black gown’s plunging neckline left very little to the imagination. The cleavage-baring dress was super sexy, and Kim posed with confidence as she walked the event’s red carpet with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Can we also talk about Kim’s look to the 2015 Grammy Awards?! Her gold ensemble was long-sleeved, but considering it was a robe-style outfit held together by just a belt with nothing underneath, there was plenty of skin showing. Kim also rocked a very sexy look to the 2016 VMAs — her sheer black dress fell off-the-shoulder, and showed off both cleavage AND her toned legs.

Click through the gallery above to check out all the times Kim wore practically nothing on the red carpet — and somehow never made it seem too raunchy, either! We love Kim’s bold style statements and hope she never stops flaunting what she’s got!