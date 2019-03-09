Kim Kardashian’s 26 Sexiest Fashion Week Looks Of All-Time

In honor of Kim Kardashian heating up Paris Fashion Week with some fierce outfits this week, we’re looking back at some of her best Fashion Week looks of all-time!

Since she got together with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has become a staple on the Fashion Week scene, and she’s attended dozens of Fashion Week events over the years. From Paris to New York, Kim has brought her sense of style to shows and parties for tons of different designers, and we’ve rounded up her sexiest looks at Fashion Week events of all-time. In March 2019, Kim traveled to Paris for Paris Fashion Week, and she stepped out wearing a super sexy, sheer Alaia jumpsuit. The outfit featured animal print and hugged every inch of Kim’s body and she looked BEYOND amazing. The night before, she wore a similar look, and totally commanded the Paris streets!

Before her 2019 Paris Fashion Week trip, Kim hit up New York Fashion Week, where she hit up the annual amFAR Gala. She walked the red carpet with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and the sisters definitely stole the show. Kim rocked a majorly plunging black dress, which showed off her amazing figure and also allowed her to show off some cleavage. During that trip, she also stepped out in a body-hugging snakeskin dress, which was another VERY sexy look.

One of her wildest Fashion Week looks ever, though, was back at New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2017. Her black dress included insane cutouts all throughout Kim’s mid-section, and her bare stomach was totally on full display. Luckily, she’s very toned, and she looked incredible.

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Kim Kardashian’s hottest looks from Fashion Week events over the years.