Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body: Her 9 Sexiest Looks Since Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t need a man! Since splitting up with Tristan Thompson after the Jordyn Woods scandal, Khloe has been living her best life and looking absolutely fabulous in some of her hottest looks ever.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has never looked better. The mom of one is all about hitting the gym and the results are paying off. Khloe hasn’t let her ongoing drama with ex Tristan Thompson, 28, have control of her life. In the months since her split from Tristan in Feb. 2019, Khloe has been flaunting her incredible revenge body in a number of sexy outfits. From tiny black mini dresses to denim ensembles, Khloe continues to show Tristan what he’s missing.

The Revenge Body star recently celebrated KarJenner bestie Larsa Pippen’s birthday in June 2019 and sizzled in a tiny leather mini dress. Khloe opted for the classic but super sexy LBD and looked beyond incredible. The dress showed off all her curves and put her long legs on full display. All of the KarJenners in attendance slayed in mini dresses for Larsa’s night out.

Khloe wowed in one of her hottest post-Tristan split looks at the launch event for Kylie Skin in May 2019. True Thompson’s mom stepped out in a body-hugging Vex Latex catsuit that was a gorgeous pale pink color. She paired the sexy catsuit with matching stilettos and a sequined clutch. She also sported a long, pink ponytail that brushed her thighs. Khloe was a pink goddess!

Khloe has always been open about her fitness journey. “I gained 40 pounds during my pregnancy. I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she said in a Revenge Body video. Once she got clearance from the doctor, Khloe was back in her gym and working on her post-baby body. Even though the Tristan and Jordyn Woods, 21, scandal, which resulted in Khloe dumping Tristan for good, is a lot to deal with, Khloe has remained dedicated to staying fit. She refuses to let any kind of drama stand in the way of her goals. Drool away, Tristan!