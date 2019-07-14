Gallery
Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body: Her 9 Sexiest Looks Since Tristan Thompson Split

007 / MEGA
Khloe Kardashian is spotted leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood along with Kylie Jenner. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455783_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Studio City, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick get together to film a segment for the family reality show at Maxwell Dog's this afternoon in Studio City. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner exit a studio in LA with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and a film crew. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out in a purple Balenciaga duster and sneakers for lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Khloe Kardashian doesn’t need a man! Since splitting up with Tristan Thompson after the Jordyn Woods scandal, Khloe has been living her best life and looking absolutely fabulous in some of her hottest looks ever.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has never looked better. The mom of one is all about hitting the gym and the results are paying off. Khloe hasn’t let her ongoing drama with ex Tristan Thompson, 28, have control of her life. In the months since her split from Tristan in Feb. 2019, Khloe has been flaunting her incredible revenge body in a number of sexy outfits. From tiny black mini dresses to denim ensembles, Khloe continues to show Tristan what he’s missing.

The Revenge Body star recently celebrated KarJenner bestie Larsa Pippen’s birthday in June 2019 and sizzled in a tiny leather mini dress. Khloe opted for the classic but super sexy LBD and looked beyond incredible. The dress showed off all her curves and put her long legs on full display. All of the KarJenners in attendance slayed in mini dresses for Larsa’s night out.

Khloe wowed in one of her hottest post-Tristan split looks at the launch event for Kylie Skin in May 2019. True Thompson’s mom stepped out in a body-hugging Vex Latex catsuit that was a gorgeous pale pink color. She paired the sexy catsuit with matching stilettos and a sequined clutch. She also sported a long, pink ponytail that brushed her thighs. Khloe was a pink goddess!

Khloe has always been open about her fitness journey. “I gained 40 pounds during my pregnancy. I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she said in a Revenge Body video. Once she got clearance from the doctor, Khloe was back in her gym and working on her post-baby body. Even though the Tristan and Jordyn Woods, 21, scandal, which resulted in Khloe dumping Tristan for good, is a lot to deal with, Khloe has remained dedicated to staying fit. She refuses to let any kind of drama stand in the way of her goals. Drool away, Tristan!