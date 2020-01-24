Happy Birthday, Kenya Moore: Celebrate Her 49th With Her Sexiest Red Carpet Moments

Kenya Moore is here to slay on her birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back at some of her very best red carpet looks over the years!

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, is simply ageless. And today, the reality star is turning 49! Over the years, we’ve seen Kenya age gracefully on the small screen and today we’re looking back at some of her best red carpet looks over the years! Kenya rarely disappoints when it comes to her effervescent style. Her fashion choices have evolved so much, so it’s no surprise Kenya has remained quite the fashionista through the years.

Red never goes out of style, and in 2015, Kenya arrived at an event wearing a glamorous red gown that draped over her body perfectly. On Jan. 11, 2015, Kenya’s red dress cascaded over her seamlessly and accentuated her hourglass figure flawlessly. Kenya appeared on the red carpet of the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards HBO After Party in LA and totally stood out from the rest of the arrivals. Looking demure as ever, Kenya posed in her long sleeve dress with a plunging neckline. With the dress as the centerpiece, she opted to go for subtle pieces of jewelry, including gold earrings and a cocktail ring.

Of course, Kenya always love to play with color, making her pop on the red carpet! On March 4, 2018, Kenya attended Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles and totally stunned in a fuchsia dress. The plunging neckline, which featured a knot at the bottom of the V-neck, cinched her torso to reveal her slim waist. Although the long sleeves covered the reality TV star’s toned arms, the slit gave a peak at Kenya’s long legs! The refined ensemble featured a pendant necklace and a few rings. She finished off the look with a pair of strappy heels.

While Kenya always looks amazing in bold colors, she can pull off a print with the same effortlessness! On Nov. 15, 2019, Kenya sported a skintight leopard print dress that cinched her waist to perfection. At the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping at BravoCon in New York, Kenya opted for eye-catching hoop earrings and flowing, curly hair to go with this particular outfit. Wearing a pair of peep toe boots, Kenya’s Alice + Olivia ensemble looked absolutely immaculate!

We love to see how Kenya’s style has evolved over the years. But one thing is certain; regardless of the occasion, she always looks incredible! To see more of Kenya’s best and sexiest red carpet looks, click through the gallery above!