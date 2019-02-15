Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry’s Relationship Timeline: Pics Of Their Road To Engagement

From breakups, to makeups, and a wedding on the way! We have the full timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship, so let’s celebrate their epic love story and engagement!

Orlando Bloom finally popped the question to Katy Perry during a Valentine’s Day party, confirming what fans have known for a long time: they were meant to be! Katy and Orlando’s on-again, off-again relationship was tumultuous from the get-go, but they found their way back to each other in the end. After tons of awards shows together, some Coachella makeout seshs, and even meeting Pope Francis(??), they’re about to spend the rest of their lives together.

We knew this was coming, but the “when” wasn’t clear. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in October 2018 that Katy’s friends were basically counting down the days until Orlando proposed to the “Swish Swish” singer. “Orlando’s actually been showing a lot of signs that an engagement will happen soon,” the source said. “Ever since they got back together he’s been very transparent with her so she never has to wonder where he is or who he’s with — he’s totally committed. He also talks about their future together and makes comments about what a great mom she’ll be. Her friends are convinced he’s going to propose soon, they’re taking bets on where and when it will happen.” Hopefully someone had money down on Valentine’s Day 2019!

There may be a little Katy or Orlando on the way sooner, rather than later. The Pirates of the Caribbean star told fans during an Instagram live Q&A in July 2018 that he would love to have more kids! He has an eight-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. An engagement, a wedding, babies? We can’t wait to find out what’s next for Katy and Orlando!

