Happy 46th Birthday, Kate Beckinsale: Her Hottest Photos Ever

It’s Kate Beckinsale’s birthday! In honor of her special day, we’ve rounded up some of her sexiest outfits ever worn.

It’s time to party because Kate Beckinsale is another year older! The actress turned 46 today, July 26, and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating. Since she’s been slaying on red carpets (and everywhere else!) for years, we decided the best way to honor her would be to take a look back at some of her sexiest looks of all-time. From ab-baring sports bra looks to gorgeous cutout gowns, Kate has worn plenty of jaw-dropping fashion throughout her career.

Kate looked absolutely incredible when she attended the 50th NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on March 30. She showed up to the event wearing a black naked dress, showing off plenty of skin through various cutouts. She paired the Julien Macdonald with platform heels, and even extended the monochrome effect to her nails, opting for a black polish.

The Serendipity star also wowed fans at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24. She arrived on the red carpet in a black and gold mini high-low dress by Giambattista Valli. She paired the strapless number with strappy black stilettos and delicate black and diamond earrings.

Kate definitely cleans up nicely, but she also has athleisure down. She was spotted out in Brentwood, Calif. on June 14 wearing a white sports bra as a shirt, along with patterned leggings and knee-high boots. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of the British star’s greatest looks ever. Happy birthday, Kate!