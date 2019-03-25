22 Times The KarJenners Went Braless In Public – Kim At Tiffany Co. Event, Kendall In Cannes & More

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to wear a super sexy look without a bra on – and neither are her sisters!

The Kardashians and Jenners are trendsetters, and one trend that is definitely not going away is stepping out while braless. Kendall Jenner is accustomed to stepping out without her bra on (it’s not hard when you’re a supermodel.) The 23-year-old most recently ditched her bra when she attended the grand opening of the Times Square Edition hotel in New York on March 12. She stunned in a plunging snakeskin dress by Ronny Kobo which she paired with khaki Yeezy heels.

Kim Kardashian also recently embraced the no bra lifestyle when she attended Tiffany & Co.‘s event celebrating the Tiffany Blue Book Collection, “The Four Seasons of Tiffany,” on Oct. 9, 2018. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked like a goddess in a white gown by Rick Owens that featured a cutout across her back and around to her abs. Kim opted to go braless under the delicate fabric, which put her nipples on display. She finished her look with a silver choker.

Kendall also isn’t afraid to attend major events without a bra on. At the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018, the model was photographed braless in two different sheer dresses. First, she showed up at a Chopard party on May 11 in a gold see-through mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier over a pair of nude underwear and nothing else. The next day, Kendall sported a stunning white Schiaparelli gown for the Girls of the Sun premiere, leaving her bra at home once again.

But Kim and Kendall aren’t the only two who have publicly ditched their bras. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are particularly fond of plunging necklines which don’t pair well with bras. Kylie Jenner also proved to be a fan of that style when she celebrated her 21st birthday party in a hot pink dress. Due to the deep v-neckline and the cut outs across her abs, it wasn’t a look that would pair well with a bra.

Clearly this family loves to free the nipple, so check out the gallery above to see 20 of the sexiest outfits worn by the KarJenner sisters without bras!