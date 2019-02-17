KarJenner Hair Makeovers: Pics Of The Sisters’ Major Hairstyle Changes Over The Years

The Kardashians and Jenners love hair makeovers. Over the years, the sisters have rocked so many hairstyles and hair colors. Let’s take a look back at some of the most gorgeous and shocking looks yet!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love to switch things up with their hair. The KarJenners aren’t afraid to take some hairstyle risks, too. Kylie Jenner proves that. The youngest KarJenner sister has wowed with so many hair makeovers in just a few short years. Kylie loves to wear wigs, and that’s her way to sport so many different hair colors. One notable wig was her bleach blonde wig at the 2017 Met Gala! She’s rocked blue, neon yellow, pink, and green hair over the years. Even though she has a plethora of wigs at her disposal, Kylie has dyed her hair platinum blonde a number of times.

Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, has done the same thing! Kim has gone platinum blonde — for real — multiple times over the past few years. She notably went blonde in 2017 in honor of her wedding anniversary. Kim revealed that hubby Kanye West loves when she’s a blonde. But sometimes when she wants to give her hair a break, she wears wigs just like Kylie. Kim also stepped out in fulani braids at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Kim ignited major backlash for calling them “Bo Derek braids.” She responded to the controversy in an interview with Bustle. “I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids.’ But I obviously know they’re called fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it,” she said.

Kendall Jenner’s hair makeovers are mostly on the runway. The supermodel changes up her look frequently for fashion shows. From a platinum blonde wig to dreadlocks, Kendall has rocked so many hairstyles and colors. Take a look at more KarJenner hair makeovers over the years in our gallery above!