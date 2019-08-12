20 Times The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Slayed In Crop Tops

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and the rest of the KarJenner Krew love showing off their killer abs in tiny crop tops!

With summer in full swing, it seems that every celebrity is trying to show off as much skin as possible. One of the easiest – and cutest – ways to do that is by rocking crop tops! Clearly the look is beloved by all, but it wouldn’t be a certified #trend if that Kardashian and Jenner women didn’t approve of it. Of course, the trendsetting sisters all adore a good ~krop~ as evidenced by the many incredible looks they’ve worn featuring a shorter shirt.

Kim Kardashian could wear literally anything, and a copy of it would end up on a fast fashion website in minutes. It’s kind of understandable since everything she wears is gold. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proved she knows how to break fashion ground when she stepped out on July 10 wearing a bandeau top made out of the same material as sweatpants (which she also had on.) The look was designed by her husband, Kanye West, for his Yeezy line (natch) and paired perfectly with a trench coat and grey sock booties.

Kim, of course, isn’t the only sis whose got style, though. Kendall Jenner showed off her impressive abs in a white crop top while meeting dad Caitlyn Jenner for dinner on Aug. 8. She layered the shirt under a black and khaki jacket, along with pants that had the same color-blocking design.

But Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are also ones to watch when it comes to fashion. While they all have their own unique styles, they have each worn crop tops to perfection in the past. Head up to the gallery above to see how all the KarJenner sisters have slayed in crop tops!