Happy 25th Birthday, Justin Bieber: See His Cutest Couple Moments With Wife Hailey Baldwin

It’s Justin Bieber’s birthday! A lot has happened since his last one – like a marriage! – so we’re celebrating by looking back at some of his cutest PDA moments with wife Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber is another year older! The singer turned 25 today, March 1, so we thought this was the perfect opportunity to reflect on the incredible year he’s had. This time last year, no one ever imagined that he’d reconnect with Hailey Baldwin, but here they are – married! The next chapter of Justin’s life will be entwined with that of the 22-year-old model’s (not only are they legally wed, but they’re planning a formal ceremony to honor their love) so we’re celebrating Justin’s birthday by taking a look back at some of his sweetest moments with his wife.

ICYMI, Justin and Hailey reunited last June, got engaged a month later, and officially tied the knot in September 2018. Their relationship moved basically as fast as that sentence did. But while their romance was speedy, they put a lot of thought into getting married and are putting a lot of effort into ensuring the relationship’s success, Hailey told Vogue.

“It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” she explained to the magazine for its March 2019 issue. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

She continued, “But there’s something beautiful about it anyway – about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.” Aw! Head up to the gallery above to see some of the sweetest pics of the couple. Happy birthday, Justin!