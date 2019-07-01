4th Of July Essentials: Everything You Need For An Easy, Breezy Fun-Filled Weekend

Summer is officially in full swing & the 4th of July is right around the corner, so we rounded up all of the must-haves you need, to ensure you have a fabulous & safe holiday weekend!

With the 4th of July quickly approaching, it’s time to get yourself prepared for the ultimate summer weekend. Whether you’re traveling, going to the beach or hosting a party, we rounded up all of the essentials you need to make sure you have a safe, easy, breezy fun-filled weekend in the sun. There’s something for everyone on this list, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, and there’s a lot of things you should be packing that you probably didn’t even think of!

If you don’t have time to run to the salon and get a festive manicure, have no fear, because the Color Street Broad Stripes + Bright Stars Nail Polish Strips put a glitter twist on the American flag, and each set comes with 16 double-ended nail polish strips. Other ways to get yourself prepared to look festive, are with the C’Est Moi Visionary Makeup Crayons, which come in 14 different shades, including red, white and blue. The makeup crayons are a fun way to add a pop of color to your 4th of July glam look this weekend, plus they’re hypo-allergenic, dermatologist tested, and free from talc, fragrance, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and minerals.

When it comes to July 4 weekend, chances are you’re at a beach or by the pool and don’t have access to a full stocked glam room, which is why it’s best to always come prepared with must-have products. Keep some COSRx Acne Master Patches in your beach bag, just in case an unexpected pimple pops up and you need to fight it fast. The patch acts as a protective cover that absorbs impurities and oils while fighting blemishes, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Whether you’re hosting a 4th of July party or you’re going to someone else’s house, treat them to a perfect present with a Woodwick Candle in Coastal Sunset. Not only does it have delicious notes of Coconut, Apple, Citrus, Lemon, and Mandarin, it’s created with patented PLUSWICK® Innovation technology, designed to ensure a safe and consistent crackle experience that gives off a soothing sound of a crackling fire. No matter where you are going for the holiday weekend, click through the gallery above to see all of the must-haves and essentials that will ensure you have an amazing weekend.