19 Cutest Photos Of The Jonas Brothers & Their Wives: Joe, Sophie & More

The JoBros and their wives are totally relationship goals. From red carpet PDA to cuddling at sports events, the Jonas Brothers couples always make our hearts melt with their love.

The Jonas Brothers have found true love with their gorgeous wives. Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, recently got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, wed in multiple lavish ceremonies in 2018. Kevin, 31, and Danielle Jonas, 32, have been happily married since 2009. Nick, Joe, and Kevin just released their first album in 10 years, Happiness Begins, and the Jonas wives are a major part of the brothers finding that happiness. The couples are all madly in love and they are all about showing off their love for their wives.

Joe and Sophie have been together since 2016. They got engaged in Oct. 2017. They surprised everyone when they decided to get married in a quickie Vegas wedding on May 1. Diplo even live-streamed the ceremony. The couple will have another larger wedding in the summer of 2019. Joe and Sophie are so supportive of each other and they always make us melt when they stare into each other’s eyes lovingly on red carpets. In one of the new Jonas Brothers songs titled “Hesitate,” Joe sang about Sophie. “You saved me once and now I’ll save you too/I won’t hesitate for you,” he crooned.

Nick also sings about his love Priyanka on the new album. He wrote the song “I Believe” as a love letter to his wife. “Well, call me crazy / And people saying that we move too fast / But I’ve been waiting, and for a reason / Ain’t no turning back,” Nick sang about Priyanka. The singer and the actress have had quite the whirlwind romance. They had only been dating a few months before Nick popped the question in July 2018. They married just a few months later in Dec. 2018.

Kevin and Danielle are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019. The couple has two adorable daughters together: Alena and Angelina. In the JoBros documentary, Chasing Happiness, Nick and Joe predicted Kevin would marry Danielle. Their prediction was spot on. The Jonas Brothers may have had to chase happiness for a while, but their journeys led them straight to Danielle, Priyanka, and Sophie.