Happy 28th Birthday, Joe Alwyn: See The Rare Occasions He’s Been Seen Out With GF Taylor Swift

Joe Alywn is 28! Taylor Swift’s boyfriend celebrates his birthday today, Feb. 21, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at his cutest pics with Tay!

Happy Birthday, Joe Alwyn! The actor turned 28 today so while Taylor Swift‘s lyric from “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” about being 25 years old no longer applies to current Joe, we’re thrilled that he’s another year older and wiser (and still with our girl Tay). In honor of Joe, we decided to take a look back at some of the rare occasions where he was actually spotted in public with his girlfriend – because this romance has actually been kept pretty low key despite the plethora of songs about it on the singer’s last album, Reputation.

But the The Favourite star sees nothing wrong with keeping his relationship under wraps. While fans have labeled him as “strangely private,” he admitted in an interview with TK that he doesn’t think he’s more private “than anyone else.” He went on to explain, saying, “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private.’ Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

This is just one of the very few times that Joe has spoken about Taylor at all. He’s dodged questions about her, but there was one time where he commented on her choice to get political. “I think it’s important,” he told a reporter bluntly at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 18. TBH, we can totally respect that these two want to keep things between them, and we’re happy for them all the same. Check out the pics from some of their rare outings together in the gallery above!