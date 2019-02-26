‘World Of Dance’: See Judge Jennifer Lopez’s Sexiest Looks Before The Season 3 Premiere

It’s almost time for the ‘World Of Dance’ season 3 premiere! But before the fun begins, we’re taking a look back at some of judge Jennifer Lopez’s hottest outfits.

Fans of World of Dance rejoice! The show is coming back for its third season today, Feb. 26, and we can’t wait to see what the new batch of dancers have in store for us. But before the competition series kicks off, we wanted to take a look back at some of the greatest style moments this show has gifted us thanks to judge Jennifer Lopez‘s incredible style. From a structured leopard dress to a super short white mini dress, JLo has worn some incredible looks while promoting World of Dance.

But JLo’s impeccable looks aren’t the only reason we love her as a judge. She’s also planning on incorporating the dancers – and maybe even some fans – into her upcoming tour. “Well, I’m going to have some of them open for me and we’re also going to do workshops and little things,” Jennifer, who is also an executive producer on the series, told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to have special packages where you can come, you can learn some of the dances, maybe even wind up in the show. We’ll see!”

She added: “But we’re [definitely] going to have World of Dance kids out there opening for me… I’m probably going to bring back somebody from first, second and third season.” Clearly she must be confident that this season will be just as spectacular as the last ones if she’s saving a spot on her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour for one of the dancers!

The “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker explained to ET why she thinks the show is able to continue to raise the bar year after year. “I think people, since the first season, realize that we really do have the best dancers in the world,” she said. “And so the best dancers in the world show up. You’re not going to get by if you’re [just] OK. We only have the best, and it’s amazing to watch for me because I love dance so much.”

