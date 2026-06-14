Jalen Brunson’s Family: Meet the Knicks Star’s Mom, Dad & Sister

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Jalen Brunson‘s rise from NBA second-round pick to Finals MVP didn’t happen on his own. The Knicks star comes from a family with deep athletic roots, led by his father, Rick Brunson, a former NBA player who was part of New York’s 1999 Finals team and now serves as an assistant coach for the franchise. His mother, Sandra, was a standout volleyball player at Temple University, where she met Rick, while his younger sister, Erica, has followed the family into the sports world. In a full-circle moment, Jalen and Rick celebrated the Knicks’ first championship in 53 years together on the court after New York’s Game 5 victory over the Spurs.

Learn more about the Brunson family below.

Who Are Jalen Brunson’s Parents?

Jalen is the son of Rick and Sandra Brunson, who met while attending Temple University. Rick played basketball for the Owls, while Sandra was a member of the school’s volleyball team. Sandra has worked in finance and nonprofit leadership and co-founded the Second Round Foundation with her son.

Is Jalen Brunson’s Dad a Coach?

Yes. Rick is a former NBA player who spent nine seasons in the league, including two stints with the New York Knicks. After retiring, he moved into coaching and is currently an assistant coach for the Knicks. Rick joined the coaching staff in 2022, the same year Jalen signed with New York, and was part of the team’s 2026 championship run.

How Many Siblings Does Jalen Brunson Have?

Jalen has one younger sister, Erica.

Like her brother, Erica attended Villanova University and has built a career in the sports industry. She previously interned with the Dallas Mavericks and now works for Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Jalen has called Erica his “best friend,” and the siblings remain extremely close.

Is Jalen Brunson Married?

Yes, Jalen is married to Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, his longtime girlfriend and high school sweetheart. The couple began dating while attending Stevenson High School in Illinois and stayed together throughout college before Jalen proposed in 2022.

They tied the knot on July 29, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. Ali is a licensed physical therapist and founder of the fitness platform AMB Method. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jordyn James Brunson, in July 2024.