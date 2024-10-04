Is Garth Brooks Still Married to Wife Trisha Yearwood? Marriage Update

Image Credit: Getty Images for ACM

Garth Brooks, known for his music, was recently accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman who claims to have been his makeup artist. While the 62-year-old singer denied the allegations, he stated in a message to E! News released on Thursday, October 3, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.” The woman, referred to in documents as “Jane Roe,” was not only his makeup artist but also the makeup artist for his wife, Trisha Yearwood. The 60-year-old wife has not commented on the situation, leaving many to wonder if the couple is still together amid these allegations.

Who is Garth Brooks’ Wife?

Garth Brooks’ wife is Trisha Yearwood. Like the country singer, she is also a singer. She has previously collaborated with her husband on songs such as “Where Your Road Leads” and “In Another’s Eyes.”

Trisha is Garth’s second wife; he was previously married to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001. The couple welcomed three children: Taylor, August, and Allie Brooks.

Is Garth Brooks Still Married to Trisha Yearwood?

As of the lawsuit filed against Garth, the two are still married. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and has been together since, although they did not have any children together.

Garth Brooks’ Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, Roe alleges that she was sexually assaulted during a trip to Los Angeles for a Grammy tribute performance, where they traveled alone. According to documents obtained by CNN, it was noted, “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.” It was also reported that once inside the hotel room, Garth “appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked,” which made her feel “trapped in the room alone with Brooks.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.