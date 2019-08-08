International Cat Day: See Taylor Swift & More Stars Cuddling Up To Their Kitties

It’s International Cat Day! We’re celebrating by looking through photos of our favorite stars and their feline friends — including Taylor Swift and her cat, Meredith.

Other pets better be ready to step aside, because it’s officially International Cat Day — and, just like some of you, Hollywood is chalk full of feline lovers! Some of our favorite celebrities, including Taylor Swift, 29, and her squad member Gigi Hadid, 24, have been spotted out and about with their furry friends — often stealing the spotlight from their famous owners! Considering cats have been worshipped since the days of Ancient Egypt, including by Queen Cleopatra, these four-legged creatures have certainly proved they’re humans’ most loyal companions.

When it comes to celebrity cats, few have reached the level of fame as pop star Taylor Swift’s brood. The Vogue cover star — who is a self-proclaimed “cat lady” — has actively posted about her pets Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson over the years. And yes, the duo are named for two of Taylor’s favorite TV characters: Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith from Grey’s Anatomy, and Mariska Hargitay‘s Olivia from Law & Order: SVU. This July, she also added a third to her furry entourage — the gorgeous blue-eyed Benjamin Button. Benjamin infamously got his worldwide debut in Taylor’s music video for “ME!”, which was actually Taylor’s first time meeting the ragdoll. Once T.Swift found out he was available for adoption, he quickly became part of the family — and was later confirmed via an Instagram post captioned “cat lady thirst trap.”

Taylor isn’t the only famous person to enjoy her feline friends — her friend Gigi Hadid has been mom to cat Cleo Hadid since 2015. The stylish tabby was taken in by the supermodel after she was found alone and abandoned in a car engine. Gigi has also been vocal about her love of cats over the years, publicly mourning the loss of her longtime ginger companion Chub in 2016 — RIP Chub.

Other celebrities who have publicly declared their love for cats include Ed Sheeran (who recently lost his longtime pet Grahan) and Dakota Johnson‘s mom Melanie Griffith, who iconically grew up with a pet lion. For a look at more celebrities and their feline obsessions — including Melanie and her lion Neal — check out the photos in our gallery above!