How to Register to Vote for ‘Love Island USA’: What to Know After App Network Error

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Previously on Love Island USA season 8, fans experienced a glitch with its voting system. Instead of being able to cast their votes for their fav Islanders following the June 9, 2026, episode, the show’s app experienced a network error amid week 2 of the series.

“For those of you experiencing issues registering to vote, we apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is actively working on it. Stay tuned for updates,” a social media post from the show read.

Here’s what we know about the network error and how to register to vote for Love Island USA contestants.

Love Island USA App Network Error Explained: What Happened With Voting?

The Love Island USA app experienced a technical failure during the first public vote of season 8. The problem began shortly after voting opened following the June 9 episode. Viewers were invited to choose which Islanders should be paired with the season’s newest bombshell contestants. But, instead of being able to participate normally, many users encountered a “network error” message or found that the voting feature would not load at all, which caused widespread frustration.

Fans quickly took to social media to vent about the issue. Many said they were repeatedly asked to re-register their phone numbers, and others received verification codes but wouldn’t advance to the voting screen because of the network error.

Since the apparent technical glitch caused a meltdown, many viewers worried that they would miss their chance to vote for the outcome of the show.

In response to the complaints, the official Love Island USA social media account acknowledged the problem and worked to restore the voting system.

“For those of you experiencing issues registering to vote, we apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is actively working on it. Stay tuned for updates,” a post from the Peacock series read.

Once the problem was addressed, the series confirmed that the app had crashed.

“Your overwhelming enthusiasm for America’s first vote to caused the app to crash,” an Instagram post from the show read. “But don’t worry, we are extending the voting window until 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 10.”

How to Register to Vote for Love Island USA

It’s a simple process for viewers to register to vote. They can just download the app, click the “Vote” tab on the screen and input a valid U.S. phone number.

When Do New Episodes of Love Island USA Come Out?

New episodes of Love Island USA drop on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on Peacock.