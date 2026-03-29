How Old Was Carolyn Bessette When She Met JFK Jr.? Their Relationship

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Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship is the central storyline in FX’s latest anthology series, Love Story. Amid the renewed attention over the late couple, who died in a plane crash in July 1999, many are wondering how old Carolyn was when she first met the man known as one of America’s most eligible bachelors of the 1990s.

Learn about JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s relationship here.

How Long Did JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Date Before They Got Married?

Although the future spouses met in 1992, they didn’t begin a serious relationship until 1994. About two years later, they got engaged.

How Old Was Carolyn Bessette When She Met JFK Jr.?

Carolyn was 26 years old when she first met JFK Jr. in 1992 in Calvin Klein’s showroom in New York City while she was working for the company as a sales associate.

How Old Was Carolyn Bessette When She Died?

Carolyn was 33 years old when she died in July 1999.

How Old Was JFK Jr. When He Died?

John was 38 when he died.

What Happened to JFK JR. & Carolyn Bessette?

John and Carolyn died in a plane crash in July 1999. At the time, the late lawyer was flying a small Piper Saratoga plane while he and his wife were on their way to his cousin Rory Kennedy’s wedding. Along the way, John was going to drop off Carolyn’s sister, Lauren Bessette, at Martha’s Vineyard, but they crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), JFK Jr.’s plane crashed due to probable pilot error as a result of “spatial disorientation.”

According to the FAA Practical Test Standards via the NTSB, spatial disorientation is the “inability to determine accurately the attitude or motion of the aircraft in relation to the earth’s surface.”

“Crossing large bodies of water at night in single-engine airplanes could be potentially hazardous, not only from the standpoint of landing (ditching) in the water, but also because with little or no lighting, the horizon blends with the water, in which case, depth perception and orientation become difficult,” a report of Kennedy’s flight from the NTSB reads. “During poor visibility conditions over water, the horizon will become obscure, and may result in a loss of orientation. Even on clear nights, the stars may be reflected on the water surface, which could appear as a continuous array of lights, thus making the horizon difficult to identify.”

Were JFK JR. & Carolyn Bessette Separated When They Died?

No, John and Carolyn were not legally separated when they died. They were, however, going through marital issues, which became a central plot point in FX’s 2026 series Love Story.