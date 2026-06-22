‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episodes: See Complete Schedule

Image Credit: Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

The battle for the Iron Throne has officially resumed. After nearly two years off the air, House of the Dragon Season 3 premiered on June 21, 2026, bringing viewers back to Westeros as the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, enters its most explosive chapter yet. The new season kicks off with the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet, one of the bloodiest and most pivotal conflicts from George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood.

Whether you’re keeping track of Team Black, Team Green or your favorite dragons, here’s the complete House of the Dragon Season 3 episode release schedule.

When Did ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Come Out?

House of the Dragon Season 3 premiered on June 21, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max in the United States. The season opens with the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet, one of the most significant conflicts in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

How Many Episodes Are in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3?

Like Season 2, the third season consists of eight episodes. The season is scheduled to run through Aug. 9, 2026, when the finale airs.

What Days Do New ‘House of the Dragon’ Episodes Air?

New episodes premiere weekly on Sundays. Following the June 21 premiere, new installments are released every Sunday until the Season 3 finale on Aug. 9, 2026.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3?

Season 3 sees the return of many of the series’ central stars, including Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower and Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen.

Other returning cast members include Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Episodes

Fans can watch House of the Dragon on HBO or stream episodes on HBO Max. New episodes debut simultaneously at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT each Sunday, and previous episodes are available on demand for subscribers.