15 Hottest Bikini Pics Of Summer 2019: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Summer may be coming to an end, but bikinis will live on forever. Over the course of summer 2019, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Thorne, and more have slayed in sexy bikinis.

Celebrities have been living their best lives this summer. From lavish vacations to fun beach days, when the temperatures rise the stars are all about stepping out in bikinis. Kourtney Kardashian had a blast on a long European vacation with her family and had some fun in the sun while wearing a hot bikini. The 40-year-old rocked a high-waisted striped bikini while on a luxury boat in Aug. 2019. She is one hot mama. Slay all day, every day, Kourt.

Kourtney’s not the only star who has sizzled in bikinis this summer. Karrueche Tran, 31, hit the beach in Miami in a neon pink bikini. The Claws star’s toned abs were on full display. Neon colored bikinis were all the rage this summer and so many celebs were spotted wearing them while getting some vitamin D.

Just weeks after her second wedding to Joe Jonas, 30, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 23, took a trip to Miami with her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, 37. Sophie wowed in a tiny green bikini during her little getaway with one of her fellow J-sisters. Sophie was seen carrying an adorable golden retriever puppy while relaxing in Florida after her beloved dog Waldo was killed in a tragic accident in New York City.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 28, turned up the heat this summer to a whole new level when she wore the tiniest leopard print bikini in early Aug. 2019. The bikini top could barely cover her assets and showcased her underboob in a major way. The bottom was also a thong, so Farrah got more than a little cheeky this summer.