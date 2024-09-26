Hoda Kotb’s Health: How the ‘Today’ Host Is Doing After Cancer Revelation

Image Credit: WireImage for Ralph Lauren

Hoda Kotb had several in tears as she announced her departure from the Today show on Thursday, September 26. The 60-year-old reflected on her recent milestone birthday, sharing how it made her think about her life. During the episode, she said, “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new.” Throughout her time on the show, the journalist experienced some special and impactful moments, including when she revealed that in 2007 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “I wasn’t going to say anything about it and I wanted to forget about it, but someone encouraged me to say something,” she admitted, per Today.

Moments like these have left a significant mark on her life, as Hoda has been candid and open about her health in the past. Hollywood Life has compiled more details about Hoda’s past cancer battle.

Hoda Kotb’s Cancer Diagnosis

Hoda previously battled breast cancer, and during the episode, she shared that dealing with the disease led to the loss of a personal dream—becoming a mother. She revealed on the Today show, “This thing not only put limits on my life, but killed a dream. [It] didn’t kill me right then, but it killed a dream.”

She further reflected, saying, “I feel like anyone who’s ever gone through that cancer trip or journey, I feel like your life does snap into focus. It’s sort of like, ‘Boom!’ And you’re like, ‘Ok, what am I doing right now?’” she said, according to Today.

How Is Hoda Kotb Doing Now?

As previously said on the show, the mother-of-two is now cancer-free ever since undergoing a mastectomy.

Why Is Hoda Kotb Leaving Today?

Hoda announced her decision to leave the show, explaining that turning 60 in August made her reflect on her career. She said, “A new decade of my life lies ahead, and now, my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”