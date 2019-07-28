Gallery
‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah’s 9 Most Gorgeous Looks From This Season

View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
This season of ‘The Bachelorette’ has been quite a whirlwind for Hannah Brown, but one thing that stayed consistent is that she ALWAYS looked amazing!

Hannah Brown went through a LOT while serving as the lead on season 15 of The Bachelorette, and as her season comes to a close, we’re looking back at some of her best looks from the show. It all started on night one, when Hannah showed up to meet her guys in the most stunning dress EVER. She wore a silver gown, which featured a thigh-high leg slit to put some skin on display. The guys were absolutely blown away by how incredible Hannah looked, and she didn’t disappoint as the season continued, either.

While Hannah, of course, always looked amazing in her gowns at rose ceremonies, we also loved her more comfortable date style, too. She rocked jeans for a number of her day dates, and paired them with chic sweaters or cardigans. When it came to shoes, we often saw Hannah wearing a pair of stylish heeled booties, which dressed up the outfits a little, but also allowed her to easily partake in whatever activity was thrown her way that day. Hannah’s style seemed effortless all season long!

After all of this, Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette will come to a dramatic end during the two part finale on July 29 and 30. There are still three guys — Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron — left vying for Hannah’s heart, and the previews show that she definitely struggles with making a decision.

Ahead of the finale, click through the gallery above to check out some of Hannah’s best looks from the season. The Bachelorette airs at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.