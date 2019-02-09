Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & More Of The Sexiest Performance Looks Ever Worn At The Grammys

These performance looks from past Grammys are oh so sexy! Check out the hottest looks ahead of the awards show on Feb. 10!

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards kick off on Sunday, Feb. 10, and there’s bound to be some explosive performances and well-deserved awards. Unfortunately, Ariana Grande won’t be there to sing her hit tracks, “thank u, next” or “7 rings” due to creative differences between her and the Recording Academy, but other artists – like Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa will still take the stage and no doubt kill it. But before these singers belt it out at the Grammys, we thought it’d be fun to look back at some of the performances of years past – and more specifically, the outfits worn for those performances.

Gaga is set to sing at the Grammys for the fifth time, so it’s no surprise that she’s worn some über sexy ensembles for those shows. In 2017, she teamed up with Metallica‘s James Hetfield for a performance of “Moth Into Flame.” Gaga looked edgy in a Metallica crop top and studded shorts. She also rocked very high-waisted fishnets and leather boots for a look that was equal parts grungy and sexy.

Another sexy look we loved was worn by Miley Cyrus at the show in 2018. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker looked absolutely gorgeous in a giant red ballgown for a performance with Elton John. There’s obviously plenty of different ways for artists to approach Grammys performance attire, so get clicking in the gallery above to see how other stars rocked sexy onstage looks!

The Grammys air Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.