Happy 24th Birthday, Gigi Hadid: See Her Fiercest Runway Moments Of All-Time

Gigi Hadid is 24! We’re celebrating her birthday by taking a look back at her best catwalk moments ever.

Gigi Hadid is another year older! The model turned 24 today, April 23, and we couldn’t let the day pass without celebrating! Seeing as how she’s one of the most recognizable models in the world today, we figured the best way to honor her was to take this moment to reflect back on some of her best runway moments to date. Let’s be real – there’s an insane amount of great moments since she kills it every single time she gets on the catwalk, so in honor of her new age we decided to pick exactly 24.

One of her greatest runway looks came when she walked in Lanvin‘s Fall Winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week. The sister of Bella Hadid freed the nipple during the event on Feb. 27 when she modeled a sheer lace top without a bra underneath. While the top was completely see-through, it was styled under a blush duster coat that covered her to different degrees as she walked. The look was completed with cream pants and white booties.

But Gigi’s no rookie to the modeling game. She’s been doing this for years, so she also has some older runway looks that are still top-notch. We particularly loved when she showed off a black and gold mini dress with thigh-high boots from Versace‘s Spring Summer 2018 collection. The iconic moment took place during Milan Fashion Week in Sept. 2017.

But these are just two of Gigi’s many great catwalk moments. Head up to the gallery above to see 24 of her fiercest runway looks of all-time in honor of her turning 24. Happy birthday, Gigi!