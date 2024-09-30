Gavin Creel’s Cause of Death: How the Late Actor Died

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Broadway lost one of its own, Gavin Creel, who passed away on Monday, September 30, at the age of 48 in Manhattan, New York. The actor was known for his Broadway performances in several shows. His work was admired by many, including well-known stars such as actor Josh Gad, who wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes, I don’t have the right words to describe my sadness. Today is one of those days. We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community.”

In addition, Idina Menzel also paid tribute, sharing on Instagram, “Sweet sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels. I love you so much.”

Despite his illustrious career, many wonder about the cause of the Tony Award-winning actor’s death.

Who Was Gavin Creel?

Gavin Creel was born on April 18, 1976, in Findlay, Ohio. According to his website, he graduated from the University of Michigan School of Music. The late actor began his Broadway career in 2002, earning his first Tony nomination that same year.

He won his first Tony Award in 2017 for his role as Cornelius Hackl in “Hello, Dolly!” starring Bette Midler. In a 2018 interview with The San Francisco Chronicle, he reflected on his win: “The Tony really felt like a hug from the community I’ve been in for 20 years.” He added, “That feels good. I can literally do nothing else in my life and I’m still a Tony winner. I will never not have done that.”

Gavin’s Cause of Death

According to the New York Post, Gavin Creel died from metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a cancer he was diagnosed with in July 2024. The form of cancer that Gavin died from is rare. Per Mayo Clinic, Malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors are “rare cancers that start in the lining of the nerves,” and they “happen in the nerves that run from the spinal cord into the body, called peripheral nerves.”

Gavin Creel’s Movies and TV Shows

Aside from Broadway, Gavin starred in several TV and film roles. His website highlights his appearances in American Horror Story (created by Ryan Murphy), Eloise at the Plaza, and more.