‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Members Who Were Killed Off: Where Richard Madden & More Are Now

Over 8 seasons of ‘Game of Thrones,’ we’ve lost a lot of characters. The HBO series is not afraid to kill off some of its biggest characters. Since leaving the show, the actors have gone on to star in movies, TV shows, and more.

Richard Madden, 32, is now one of the most sought-after actors after being killed off Game of Thrones. Richard’s character, Robb Stark, was one of the many casualties in season 3’s The Red Wedding. He went on to star as the Prince in the live-action Cinderella just two years after being killed off GoT. He recently won a Golden Globe for his role on critically-acclaimed Netflix series Bodyguard and stars alongside Taron Egerton, 29, in the upcoming Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

Jason Momoa, 39, was only on Game of Thrones for one season as Khal Drogo and now he’s one of the world’s biggest stars. He starred as titular Aquaman in the 2018 movie of the same name. The movie is now the highest-grossing DCEU film of all-time after grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide. A sequel is already in the works and Jason will also star in the upcoming Apple series titled See. Jason’s still got mad love for his Game of Thrones family, though!

Jack Gleeson, 26, has taken a different route since playing the evil Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones. His character was killed off (finally!) in season 4’s The Purple Wedding. He retired from screen acting in 2014 and is the founder, producer and company member of Collapsing Horse Theatre Company in Dublin. He made a surprise appearance at the Game of Thrones premiere in New York City in April 2019, delighting fans everywhere. Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.