‘Game Of Thrones’ Transformations: See How The Stars Look In Real Life Vs. The Show

To get into character, many of the ‘Game of Thrones’ actors have to undergo major transformations with their looks. From hair makeovers to makeup, the ‘GoT’ stars go all out for the HBO show.

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing. With the cast out promoting season 8, it’s hard not to notice that many of the cast members undergo serious makeovers to play their iconic characters. The world of Game of Thrones is not exactly the present day, so seeing the cast without the makeup, wigs, and special effects is always a trip. Sophie Turner, 23, whose hair is naturally blonde, has dyed her hair red to play Sansa Stark for nearly every season. The only season she wore a red wig was season 7 after suffering hair damage from dyeing her hair from red to blonde. After filming was complete for the final season, Sophie went back blonde and showed off her gorgeous locks at the Game of Thrones season 8 NYC premiere in April 2019.

Emilia Clarke, 32, has worn a platinum blonde wig to play Daenerys Targaryen from the beginning. Daenerys has platinum blonde hair, while Emilia is a natural brunette. However, Emilia did dye her hair blonde in honor of the final season, but she still wore a wig while filming. She ended up cutting her new blonde locks into an amazing pixie cut before going back to her natural brown roots.

Kit Harington’s hair had its own contract while he was filming Game of Thrones. The 32-year-old actor, who plays Jon Snow, revealed his hair contract on Live with Kelly & Michael in 2014. “I never thought I’d say that about my own hair,” he said. “I’m not allowed to cut it, and I didn’t realize this until recently. I wanted to cut it — I’ve had long hair for ages — and they were like, ‘No, no, no. That won’t be happening.’” Once filming ended for the final season, Kit did finally cut his hair. When he made his SNL debut in April 2019, he also shaved off his signature beard, too!

When Maisie Williams, 22, stepped out at the show’s New York City premiere, she looked nothing Arya Stark. She debuted bright purple hair on the red carpet. At the show’s London premiere, she had pink hair. Her major hair makeovers are a far cry from Arya’s simple brunette hair. Lena Headey, 45, who plays Cersei Lannister, doesn’t have Cersei’s natural blonde locks. She’s a natural brunette, so she wears a wig to play Cersei like Emilia does to play Daenerys. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.