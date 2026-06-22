‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: ‘French Fries’ Slang Meaning

Image Credit: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

Love Island USA viewers have had to catch up on plenty of Villa-specific slang over the years, but season 8 introduced a new phrase that made some fans feel salty: “French fries.” The mysterious term became one of the biggest talking points after Islanders hinted at a late-night encounter between Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims.

Narrator Iain Stirling even joked that millions of viewers would soon be searching for “French fries sex,” and that prediction certainly came true. As fans tried to decode the meaning behind the phrase, social media lit up with theories.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down what “French fries” means.

Do Love Island Contestants Really Hook Up on the Show?

Yes, contestants on Love Island USA have been known to hook up during their time in the Villa. While the series airs on Peacock and does not shy away from showing romantic connections, Islanders often use coded language to discuss intimate moments without describing them in full detail on camera.

Over the years, contestants across both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the franchise have created their own slang to refer to different types of intimacy. Previous seasons featured phrases such as “doing bits” and “journey.”

Although cameras monitor the Islanders 24/7, nothing graphic is ever shown between contestants. In season 8, “French fries” became the latest addition to the growing Love Island dictionary after Islander Trinity Tatum referenced hearing sounds that suggested more than just kissing had taken place between Kenzie and Corbin.

What Does ‘French Fries’ Mean? Slang Term Explained

There is no solid definition of “French fries,” but context from the episode offers some clues. The phrase surfaced after Trinity asked which Islanders had been “doing French fries” the night before. She suggested what she overheard sounded “too wet” to just be kissing.

Kenzie later appeared to confirm that she and Corbin were the pair in question, saying in a confessional that she was “definitely getting some French fries” and that the pair may have “got a little bit carried away.”

In short, “french fries” implies a sexual activity that doesn’t involve going all the way, as other outlets like Cosmopolitan have indicated. The phrase is generally understood to describe intimate touching or foreplay rather than sex itself.

Are Kenzie & Corbin Coupled Up Now?

As of the latest season 8 episodes, Kenzie and Corbin remain one of the villa’s most talked-about pairings. Corbin initially entered the villa as a bombshell and chose to couple up with Kenzie during an early recoupling ceremony.

The couple have faced challenges and twists throughout the season, but recent episodes show them continuing to explore their relationship. Kenzie has repeatedly expressed that she feels a strong connection with Corbin.

New episodes of Love Island USA air on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT six days a week, except on Wednesdays.