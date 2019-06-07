Father’s Day Gift Guide: Over 20 Presents For Dad That He Will Absolutely Love

Father’s Day is almost here & if you haven’t bought a gift for dad yet, look no further, as we rounded up a bunch of different presents for any type of dad!

With Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to get dad for his special day. Finding the perfect present for dad is one of the hardest things to do, as dads are usually simple men who would be happy with a pair of socks. However, it’s the one day you can truly show dad how much you love and appreciate him, so we rounded up the best presents that will be sure to put a smile on his face. The best part is, there’s something for every type of dad on this list. For the dad who always smells delicious, treat him to some amazing new fragrances like the Paco Rabanne x Pac Man 1 Million Cologne which combines an amazing scent with an iconic game. If dad likes fragrances, but isn’t fussy, then the Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Ocean Cologne is the perfect option as it’s simple, clean, fresh and amazing.

One of the best gifts you can get dad is cool grooming tool that he’ll actually use, which is why the new Gillette Labs Heated Razor is the coolest gift ever. The razor is activated to deliver instant warmth in less than one second at the push of a button, so that dad has the most comfortable shave of his life. If you don’t necessarily want a unique razor, the Philips Norelco Shaver 6000 makes a great gift for dads looking to spice up their grooming routine.

For all the new dads out there, one of the cutest gifts you can get is a MORI Papa and Mini matching shirt set which comes with a black T-shirt for dad with a little lightening bolt on it, and a matching T-shirt for his little one.

As for the dad that just needs to chill, the Therapedic® Weighted Cooling Blanket will absolutely change his life, as it cools him down and relaxes him at the same time, all while he is laying on the couch enjoying his TV shows. No matter what you’re thinking about getting dad this Father’s Day, click through the gallery above to get some inspiration on the best gifts that he will be sure to love!