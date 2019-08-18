16 Celeb Daughters Who Are Just As Gorgeous As Their Famous Parents — Lola Consuelos & More

These celebrity daughters have been blessed with some great genes from their famous parents, and now, they’re making a splash on the Hollywood scene themselves!

While some celebrities are known for keeping their children out of the public eye as much as possible, others have no problem showing their kids off on social media AND at public events. For some stars, we’ve watched their kids grow up from infants, to toddlers, into young adults, and the Internet is constantly fascinated by how gorgeous famous daughters there are! Plenty of these ladies are embarking on careers o their own in the entertainment industry, and we’ve rounded up some of their most gorgeous photos in the gallery above.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three kids, but only one girl, Lola Consuelos. She’s the middle child, and she’s grown up into an absolutely gorgeous 18-year-old. Of course, with her parents’ genes, we’re not surprised at all! Kelly has posted photos from Lola’s prom on social media, and she’s taken her to a number of red carpet events over the year, as well. Then, there’s Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, who is basically her mom’s TWIN. Kaia is a respected model of her own now, so she’s clearly following in her mother’s footsteps.

When it comes to mother/daughter look-alikes, though, no one beats Reese Witherspoon, 43, and Ava Phillippe, 19. Reese was in her early 20s when she gave birth to Ava, and Ava has grown up to look JUST like her mom around that age. Fans are truly fascinated at how the two look identical, and since they’re super close, Reese is often bringing Ava as her date to movie premieres and other important events.

There’s plenty more where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out these famous daughters and more — you won’t believe how grown up they look!