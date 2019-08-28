Fall TV Premiere Dates 2019: When Your Fave New & Returning Shows Will Air

Fall TV is upon us and that means dozens of premiere dates for your favorite shows and all-new ones. From ‘The Voice’ to ‘Shameless,’ you’re going to need your DVR cleared for all the premieres that are ahead.

We are officially in the era of peak TV and there is just so much content right now. From broadcast networks to streaming services, there are so many shows out there to tune in and watch. With summer coming to a close very quickly, that means fall is approaching. The fall TV season brings so many new and returning shows. There’s truly something for everyone to enjoy.

The networks and streaming services have been unveiling their fall TV premiere dates so we can all get our calendars ready. While fall 2019 will be the final premiere season of shows like Supernatural and Empire, there are new shows like Prodigal Son, Emergence, Nancy Drew, and more that will be debuting. Fan favorites series like The Voice, Grey’s Anatomy, Dancing With the Stars, and This Is Us will also be returning for brand-new seasons. See the schedule of premiere dates below.

September 3

10 p.m. — Mayans M.C. season 2 (FX)

10 p.m. — Greenleaf season 4 (OWN)

September 4

12:01 a.m. — Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

9 p.m. — Dog’s Most Wanted (WGN)

9 p.m. — The Real Housewives of Dallas season 4 (Bravo)

September 6

12:01 a.m. — Elite season 2 (Netflix)

9 p.m. — Titans season 2 (DC Universe)

10 p.m. — Couples Therapy (Showtime)

September 8

8 p.m. — Married to Medicine season 7 (Bravo)

9 p.m. — Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 (E!)

September 9

9 p.m. — The Deuce season 3 (HBO)

9 p.m. — A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

September 10

10 p.m. — Mr. Mercedes season 3 (AT&T Audience Network)

September 11

6 p.m. — What Happened on September 11 (HBO)

9 p.m. — In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (HBO)

September 12

12 a.m. — This Close season 2 (Sundance)

10 p.m. — Mr. Inbetween season 2 (FX)

September 13

12:01 a.m. PT — Undone (Amazon)

10 p.m. — Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)

11 p.m. — Room 104 season 3 (HBO)

September 15

10 p.m. — Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)

September 16

8 p.m. — Dancing With the Stars season 28 (ABC)

September 18

10 p.m. — American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)

September 20

12:01 a.m. PT — Disenchantment Part 2 (Netflix)

September 22

8 p.m. — The Circus season 4 (Showtime)

September 23

8 p.m. — 9-1-1 season 3 (FOX)

8 p.m. — The Neighborhood season 2 (CBS)

8 p.m. — The Voice season 17 (NBC)

8:30 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

9 p.m. — All Rise (CBS)

9 p.m. — Prodigal Son (FOX)

10 p.m. — Bluff City Law (NBC)

10 p.m. — Bull season 4 (CBS)

10 p.m. — The Good Doctor season 3 (ABC)

September 24

8 p.m. — The Conners season 2 (ABC)

8 p.m. — NCIS season 17 (CBS)

8 p.m. — The Resident season 3 (FOX)

8 p.m. — The Voice season 17 (NBC)

8:30 p.m. — Bless This Mess season 2 (ABC)

9 p.m. — Empire season 6 (FOX)

9 p.m. — FBI season 2 (CBS)

9 p.m. — This Is Us season 4 (NBC)

9 p.m. — mixed-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m. — black-ish season 6 (ABC)

10 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans season 6 (CBS)

10 p.m. — New Amsterdam season 2 (NBC)

10 p.m. — Emergence (ABC)

September 25

8 p.m. — Chicago Med season 5 (NBC)

8 p.m. — The Goldbergs season 7 (ABC)

8 p.m. — The Masked Singer season 2 (FOX)

8 p.m. — Survivor season 39 (CBS)

9 p.m. — Schooled season 2 (ABC)

9 p.m. — Chicago Fire season 8 (NBC)

9 p.m. — Modern Family season 11 (ABC)

9:30 p.m. — Single Parents season 2 (ABC)

10 p.m. — Chicago P.D. season 7 (NBC)

10 p.m. — It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 14 (FXX)

10 p.m. — South Park season 23 (Comedy Central)

10 p.m. — Stumptown (ABC)

September 26

8 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy season 16 (ABC)

8 p.m. — Young Sheldon season 3 (CBS)

8 p.m. — Superstore season 5 (NBC)

8:30 p.m. — Perfect Harmony (NBC)

8:30 p.m. — The Unicorn (CBS)

9 p.m. — The Good Place season 4 (NBC)

9 p.m. — Mom season 7 (CBS)

9 p.m. — A Million Little Things season 2 (ABC)

9:30 p.m. — Carol’s Second Act (CBS)

9:30 p.m. — Sunnyside (NBC)

10 p.m. — Evil (CBS)

10 p.m. — How To Get Away With Murder season 6 (ABC)

10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU season 21 (NBC)

September 27

12:01 a.m. PT — The Politician (Netflix)

12:01 a.m. PT — Skylines (Netflix)

8 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0 season 10 (CBS)

8 p.m. — American Housewife season 4 (ABC)

8:30 p.m. — Fresh Off The Boat season 6 (ABC)

9 p.m. — Magnum P.I. season 2 (CBS)

10 p.m. — Blue Bloods season 10 (CBS)

September 28

11:30 p.m. — Saturday Night Live season 45 (NBC)

September 29

7 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos season 30 (ABC)

7:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes season 52 (CBS)

8 p.m. — The Simpsons season 31 (FOX)

8:30 p.m. — Bless The Harts (FOX)

8:30 p.m. — God Friended Me season 2 (CBS)

9 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers season 10 (FOX)

9 p.m. — Halloween Wars season 9 (Food Network)

9 p.m. — Poldark season 5 (PBS)

9 p.m. — Shark Tank season 11 (ABC)

9:30 p.m. — Family Guy season 17 (FOX)

9:30 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 (CBS)

10 p.m. — Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

10 p.m. — The Rookie season 2 (ABC)

October 1

9 p.m. — Sorry For Your Loss season 2 (Facebook)

October 2

8 p.m. — All Elite Wrestling (TNT)

9 p.m. — Almost Family (FOX)

9 p.m. — SEAL Team season 3 (CBS)

10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. season 3 (CBS)

October 4

8 p.m. — The Blacklist season 7 (NBC)

8 p.m. — WWE Smackdown (FOX)

October 6

8 p.m. — Batwoman (The CW)

8 p.m. — Kids Say the Darnedest Things (ABC)

8:30 p.m. — Back to Life (Showtime)

9 p.m. — Supergirl season 5 (The CW)

9 p.m. — Get Shorty season 3 (Epix)

9 p.m. — The Walking Dead season 10 (AMC)

10 p.m. — Madam Secretary season 6 (CBS)

October 7

8 p.m. — All American season 2 (The CW)

9 p.m. — Black Lightning season 3 (The CW)

October 8

8 p.m. — The Flash season 6 (The CW)

October 9

8 p.m. — Riverdale season 4 (The CW)

9 p.m. — Nancy Drew (The CW)

October 10

8 p.m. — Supernatural season 15 (The CW)

9 p.m. — Legacies season 2 (The CW)

October 11

8 p.m. — Charmed season 2 (The CW)

9 p.m. — Dynasty season 3 (The CW)

10 p.m. — Marriage Boot Camp season 15 (WEtv)

October 14

12:00 a.m. — Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America (AMC)

October 15

9 p.m. — Arrow season 8 (The CW)

October 18

12:01 a.m. PT — Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

12:01 a.m. PT — Modern Love (Amazon)

October 22

10 p.m. — The Misery Index (TBS)

November 3

9 p.m. — Shameless season 10 (Showtime)

10 p.m. — Kidding season 2 (Showtime)

November 5

8 p.m. — The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

9 p.m. — Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 5 (National Geographic)

November 6

8 p.m. — The Apollo (HBO)

November 12

12:01 a.m. PT — The Mandalorian (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — Legend of the Three Caballeros (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — Encore! (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — Marvel’s Hero Project (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — Forky Asks a Question (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — Sparkshorts (Disney+)

12:01 a.m. PT — 101 Dalmation Street (Disney+)

November 13

9 p.m. — The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park (AMC, Sundance)

November 15

12:01 a.m. PT — Dollface (Hulu)

November 17

12:01 a.m. PT — The Crown season 3 (Netflix)

8 p.m. — Ray Donovan season 7 (Showtime)

November 24

10 p.m. — Slow Burn (Epix)

December 1

9 p.m. — Brain Games season 8 (National Geographic)

December 6

12:01 a.m. PT — Reprisal (Hulu)

December 8

10 p.m. — The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

11 p.m. — Work In Progress (Showtime)

December 13

12:01 a.m. PT — The Expanse season 4 (Amazon)

12:01 a.m. PT — Marvel’s Runaways season 3 (Hulu)

Keep checking back as this schedule updates. Brace yourselves, it’s going to be a fun season of TV!