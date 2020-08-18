Eva Longoria Stuns At DNC In Tight Sheath Dress & 8 Similar Dresses To Shop For

Eva Longoria looked fabulous at the DNC on Aug. 17 when she rocked a fitted cream dress & we rounded up amazingly similar dresses that you can shop for right here!

Eva Longoria, 45, was the hostess with the mostess at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on August 17. The actress was the emcee of the evening, welcoming Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris. Eva stole the show at the DNC when she opted to wear a stunning cream-colored Salvatore Ferragamo dress. The high-neck sheath dress hugged Eva’s toned figure like a glove while the waist was cinched in. The bottom half of the frock featured a ruched wrap skirt that ended just above her knees. Eva styled the dress with a pair of nude ankle-strap stilettos, diamond earrings, a stunning, straight blowout, and a glossy lip.

Eva has been slaying her outfits this week and just two days ago, she was showing off her fabulous figure while on a boat. For the occasion, she opted to wear a skintight white scuba one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front. She looked amazing in the Myra Swim The Davis swimsuit, which retails for $170. Michelle styled her “VOTE” necklace with a long-sleeve brown satin wrap blouse, massive thin gold hoop earrings, a glossy lip, and a voluminous blowout.

Eva wasn’t the only one who slayed their outfit at the DNC. Michelle Obama, 56, gave a speech about the importance of voting and chose to wear a stunning gold necklace that read, “VOTE.” She wore The Original Spaced Letter Necklace from the company ByChari, which is a black-owned jewelry brand, and the dainty gold choker necklace spoke volumes.

If you loved Eva’s sheath dress from the DNC as much as we did, then you’re in luck because we pulled together a few fabulous dresses in white, cream, and tan, that are similar to the one she wore. No matter what the occasion is, there is sure to be a sheath dress you love when you click through all of our top picks, below!

1. MUXXN Retro Sleeveless Pencil Dress

We are loving this tan sheath dress which is available in a whopping 17 different color options. The form-fitting dress ends just below the knees and has flattering ruched sides at the waist and hips. The neckline of the dress is a bit lower than Eva’s, but has similar cinched detailing on the sides. $30, amazon.com

2. J.Crew Sheath dress in bi-stretch cotton

This high-neck sheath dress is one of our favorites. The sleeveless frock ends right at the knees and has a fitted bodice with a loose-fitting skirt. On the front of the dress, at the waist, there are two pleats that make the dress flattering. The frock is made of lightweight cotton which makes it breathable, comfortable, and easy to wear. Pair it with a necklace and heels and you’re good to go! $90, jcrew.com



3. Tommy Hilfiger Solid Scuba Sheath Dress

If you’re looking for a super flattering dress, then this is your best bet. The form-fitting spandex-like material hugs your figure in all the right places, while the soft boning on the front of the dress adds dimension to your shape. The sleeveless scoop-neck sheath dress is available in four colors and ends a little above the knees. $66, amazon.com



4. DKNY Embellished Skirt-Overlap Sheath Dress

Similar to Eva’s dress, this sheath has an overlap wrap skirt which adds some dimension to this simple dress. The frock is form-fitting and has a high-neck, while the skirt features an overlay that is lined with four black patterned buttons. It has a hidden back zipper that makes it easy to pull the dress on and off, and the embellishments add a fun touch. $40, macys.com

5. Express Wrap Skirt Sheath Dress

This wrap skirt sheath dress is one of our favorites by far. The short-sleeve frock has flutter sleeves which is great if you want to keep your shoulders covered. The high-neck bodice is fitted and flattering, while the waist is cinched in. The wrap skirt is ruched and folds fully over the side, landing in an asymmetrical hemline above the knees. $70, express.com



6. Cinq à Sept Cassaleigh Tie-Waist Sleeveless Dress

Perfect for a fancy occasion or to be dressed down for a more casual occasion, this sleeveless dress is gorgeous. The ivory frock has a high, round neck and a cinched-in waist that is accentuated with a bow tied to the side. The wrap skirt swoops to the side in a draped formation and shows off just the right amount of your legs. $118, saksfifthavenue.com



7. Lulus Westwood White Half Sleeve Sheath Dress

If you’re looking for an option that covers up a bit more of your arms, then this is the perfect option for you. The three-quarter sleeves of this white frock make it a bit more dressed down, although, with a pair of heels and some earrings, this look can easily be dressed up. The fitted bodice is lined to be more flattering while the wrap skirt is cinched at the waist. The overlapping skirt is draped and has an asymmetrical hem that ends at the knees. Add a pop of color to this look with a pair of bright-colored heels or a colorful jeweled necklace. $56, lulus.com



8. Club Monaco Sculptural Knit Minidress

Plain, simple, and to the point, this sheath dress in the color Cashew, is a great option that can be worn a variety of different ways. The slim fit of the dress allows you to add a belt to cinch in your waist, while the high-neck can be accessorized with a necklace. This structured dress has a slight cap-sleeve, although it is basically sleeveless, and is finished with a hidden back zipper. The simplicity of this dress is why we love it so much. You can wear it with a blazer to work or with a necklace and pumps for after-work drinks. The possibilities are endless with this dress!

$68, nordstrom.com

