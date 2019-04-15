Happy 29th Birthday, Emma Watson: See Her Best Red Carpet Moments From ‘Harry Potter’ To Now

It’s Emma Watson’s birthday! The ‘Harry Potter’ star turns 29 today, April 15, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her style transformation.

Emma Watson is another year older and wiser! The actress celebrates her 29th year of life today, April 15, and we couldn’t let the day go by without honoring her in some way. Seeing as how we’ve watched Emma grow into the woman she is today – thanks to her many years portraying Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, of course – we figured it’d be a great idea to take a look back at how her style has evolved over the years.

Emma wore some gorgeous looks on the red carpets back when she was still taking classes at Hogwarts and we even got to witness how her fashion sense grew from film to film. By the time the series was ending, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star had established a personal style that was equal parts chic and feminine. We especially loved the ensemble she wore to the Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere in London. The Brit stunned in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a glittery gold bodice and a grey chiffon ruffled skirt. Having finally wrapped filming on the movies that marked her childhood, Emma rocked a short pixie cut that she decided to get in honor of starting a new chapter of her life.

But that was 2011, and the Brown University graduate has come a long way since then. In 2018, Emma wowed at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a black velvet gown by Ralph Lauren. The classic frock was adorned with gold embellishments around the neckline for an added regal touch. And yes, she did try something new with her hair then, too. She showed up to the event sporting whispy baby bangs with her wavy shoulder-length locks. Frankly, we can’t wait to see how Emma’s style continues to change, so in honor of her birthday, get clicking through the gallery above to see some of her best red carpet moments thus far.