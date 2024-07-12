Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña Star In’Emilia Perez’: Everything to Know

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña let out their inner Latinas and co-star in brand new film Emilia Perez directed by Jacques Audiard that is set to his theatres this summer.

Release Date

The musical-comedic film is set to hit French cinemas first on August 21. It will be available to stream on Netflix and in theatres in both the United Kingdom and the United States on November 13.

Cast

Aside from the 31-year-old singer and the 46-year-old actress, the cast will consist of Karla Sofía Gascón, Edgar Ramírez, Adriana Paz, and more.

Synopsis

As per IMDb, the film is about “Overqualified and exploited, lawyer Rita is wasting her talents working for a large firm far better at whitewashing criminal garbage than serving justice. But an unexpected way out appears, the sort of offers you can’t refuse: to help feared cartel boss Juan “Little Hands” Del Monte – aka Manitas – retire from his business and disappear forever. Manitas has a plan he’s been fine-tuning in secret for years : to become, at last, the woman he’s always dreamed of becoming.”

Cannes Film Festival Winner

This crew was the star of the final ceremony at the 77th annual festival in May. The 72-year-old French director was awarded the Cannes Jury Prize. The three female leads – Selena, Zoe, and Karla – won best performance by an actress.

What To Expect: Actors Spill the Tea

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel actress shared, “everything that you listed. I’m going to keep hoping that people walk away with compassion. We have a very narrow idea of who is privileged to be redeemed or that redemption only belongs to a certain type of individual or people. Jacques showed us one of the most dangerous characters who was also in a prison in his own body, in his own world. He walks you through a journey where he’s seeking his own redemption, he becomes a she. They’re seeking their own redemption. You’re there, you’re rooting for them. You almost think they’re going to get away with it. I would just ask to be open, have your heart open, your mind open and allow yourself to go for a ride.”

The former Disney star expressed, “I was very nervous because this is a project that is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Even though I have such a small part, it’s such a big and special project that I feel so lucky that I was able to be a part of it…”