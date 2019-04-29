Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Stars Showing Off Curves In Denim Jumpsuits

Denim on denim is huge right now – but why split it when you could just wear jeans head-to-toe in one piece like a jumpsuit?

The ’90s came back a while ago, so we’re plenty used to seeing people wearing denim on denim. But while throwing on a denim jacket and a pair of ripped jeans is an easy way to achieve this iconic trend, there’s actually another way to go about doing it (and it only requires one piece.) Denim jumpsuits will cover you in jeans from head-to-toe… and we’ve learned from celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner that they can actually look pretty stylish. From wide-leg numbers to figure-hugging silhouettes, there’s a denim jumpsuit out there for everybody.

Kylie nailed this look when she stepped out in Nov. 2018 wearing a zip-up denim jumpsuit by Iro for an outing in New York City. Her ensemble hugged her curves perfectly – I mean, what else do you expect from a Kardashian-Jenner? – and looked super edgy against her snakeskin booties. She then rounded out her look with a khaki purse that paired well with the light colored shoes and the lip-kit mogul’s then-silver hair.

More recently, Bella celebrated sister Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday in a strapless denim jumpsuit that somehow managed to be… incredibly sexy, largely due in fact to the bodice being made to look like a bustier. She took the denim on denim aspect a step further by throwing on a jean jacket and called it a day with lace-up boots for the NYC party on April 22. If you’re just as obsessed with denim jumpsuits as we are, then head up to the gallery above to see how even more stars have styled this interesting trend.