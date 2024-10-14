When Is Daylight Savings 2024? The ‘Fall Back’ Time Change Date

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fall is just around the corner, which means daylight saving time will be starting soon. As we approach the time change, many should prepare to gain an extra hour of sleep as the clocks will be set back by one hour. While some have wondered if this practice would be discontinued, it is still in effect and is expected to occur in November.

Each year, the time change happens twice, requiring Americans to adjust their clocks. To learn more about daylight saving time, HollywoodLife has gathered some information on the topic.

What Is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight saving time occurs twice a year: first on the second Sunday in March and then again on the first Sunday in November. In the spring, clocks move forward by one hour at 2:00 a.m., advancing to 3:00 a.m. This causes Americans to lose an hour of sleep and shifts the sunrise and sunset to an hour later. In the fall and winter, clocks are set back by one hour, giving people an extra hour of sleep; at 2:00 a.m., the time reverts to 1:00 a.m., and the sunrise and sunset occur an hour earlier. The purpose of daylight saving time is to conserve energy and make better use of daylight.

The practice was first implemented as the Standard Time Act in 1918 during World War I.

When Did Daylight Saving Time Begin in 2024?

This year, daylight saving time began on March 10, shifting the clocks forward by one hour.

When Does the Time Change Again in 2024?

Daylight saving time will take effect again on November 3, when the clocks will be set back by one hour.

Do All States Observe Daylight Saving Time?

Not all 50 states observe daylight saving time. Arizona and Hawaii do not participate in the time change, per Time and Date.

Is Daylight Saving Time Coming to an End?

The idea of ending daylight saving time has been discussed several times. Although the U.S. Senate approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, which would make daylight saving time permanent, it was never passed into law. As a result, the time changes continue.