Daisy Chain Fields Festival Ticket Prices, Dates, Headliners & More Updates on Olivia Rodrigo’s Event

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If you thought music festival season ended after Coachella, you’re wrong. Although music fans have Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and more to look forward to, Olivia Rodrigo just came in clutch with a brand-new event: the Daisy Chain Fields Festival. With an all-female performance lineup and proceeds going straight to charities that advocate for women and girls, including Planned Parenthood, the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health and the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

“I actually feel like it’s my calling in some weird way. I … have had this dream to do this festival for a really long time,” Olivia told Pitchfork in a June 2026 interview after releasing her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

“I feel really connected to the young girls that come to my concerts, and the fact that I get to be in the fabric of their lives is a real, true honor that I don’t take lightly,” the “cigarette smoke” artist noted.

While describing the vision for Daisy Chain Fields, Olivia said she wanted to create something that would reflect artists “being strong and beautiful together” with a vibe of a “hippie girl, riot grrrl punk type of thing, like flower child meets riot grrrl.”

“All of the artists who are doing it are making no profit,” she pointed out. “I just feel like we need something really positive to do and see, and young girls need awesome role models who are supporting other women and who are engaging in something that’s really joyful and musical and community-oriented.”

Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about the Daisy Chain Fields music festival below.

When Is the Daisy Chain Fields Festival?

Daisy Chain Fields will take place on one day only: August 29, 2026.

Where Is Daisy Chain Fields Taking Place?

The festival will be at Great Park in Irvine, California.

How Much Are Daisy Chain Fields Festival Tickets? See Prices

The prices for Daisy Chain Fields tickets come in tiers. For general admission, each ticket costs $250, according to the festival’s website. For GA+ tickets, each costs $350 and gives fans access to the GA+ lounge, a private bar, access to a “dedicated premium entrance lane into festival,” among other perks.

The VIP tickets, which cost $500, offer access to an on-field view of the Dandelion Stage, unlimited access to the VIP lounge and available food vendors.

Pit Viewing tickets cost $1,250 each, offering fans exclusive front-of-stage viewing at Dandelion Stage with direct access from VIP Lounge” in addition to front-of-stage viewing at Marigold Stage.

For transportation, there will also be shuttles and parking passes with extra fees.

When Do Tickets for the Daisy Chain Fields Festival Go on Sale?

The ticket presale for Daisy Chain Fields begins on June 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, according to the festival’s website.

Daisy Chain Fields Festival Performers

The performance lineup for Daisy Chain Fields includes the following artists: