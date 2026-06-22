Clive Davis’ Net Worth: How Much Money the Record Producer Made

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Clive Davis, the legendary music executive and record producer who helped shape the careers of some of the biggest names in music history, left behind an extraordinary legacy when he died in June 2026. Known for discovering and developing artists across multiple genres, Davis became one of the most influential figures in the recording industry, working with stars including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys and Bruce Springsteen.

Over his six-decade-long career, Davis built an impressive fortune through his work as a record executive, producer and entrepreneur. Find out where his net worth stands and more about his legacy below.

Who Was Clive Davis?

Davis was a record producer and music industry executive from Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he began his professional career as an attorney before joining Columbia Records, where he rose through the ranks and became president of the label in the ’60s.

Davis was particularly celebrated for helping launch the career of Houston and for helping artists such as Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow and many others. His impact on the music business earned him multiple Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

What Was Clive Davis’ Net Worth?

Davis had an estimated net worth of approximately $850 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of his wealth stemmed from his decades-long career as a music executive, producer and record-label founder.

Davis earned his fortune through executive positions at major record companies and label ownership. His leadership at Columbia Records, Arista Records and J Records helped generate enormous commercial success, while the artists he signed collectively sold hundreds of millions of albums worldwide.

How Did Clive Davis Die?

Davis died on June 22, 2026, at the age of 94 after suffering from upper respiratory issues. According to a statement from Davis’ family, obtained by People, they called him “the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.”

To his family, however, Davis was “Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love,” the statement went on. “No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.”