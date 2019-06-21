Happy 40th Birthday, Chris Pratt: See His & Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Sweetest Pics

It’s Chris Pratt’s birthday! We’re celebrating the ‘Parks and Recreation’ alum turning 40 by taking a look back at some of his cutest moments ever with new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

This is 40! Well, for Chris Pratt it is, anyway. The Parks and Recreation alum turned the big 4-0 today, June 21, and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating! One of the last things he did as a 39-year-old was get married, so what better way to ring in a new year in the actor’s life than by looking back at some of his sweetest moments with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger?

The couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2019, officially tied the knot on Saturday, June 8, on a ranch in Montecito, CA. One day after the beautiful ceremony, Chris and Katherine each took to their Instagram accounts to share a near identical announcement about their marriage.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Chris wrote alongside a stunning shot of him in a tux and the bride in her strapless wedding gown. “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

We hope the Guardians of the Galaxy star feels just as blessed on his birthday with Katherine by his side! Head up to the gallery above to see some of the couple’s cutest photos together. Happy birthday, Chris!