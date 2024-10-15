Chicken Listeria Outbreak: What to Know About the 10-Million-Pound Meat Recall

Image Credit: Getty Images

Millions of pounds of ready-to-eat meat products, including chicken and turkey, have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

The affected products, produced by BrucePac, were sold at major grocery stores across the U.S., including Walmart, Publix, Target, Aldi, Amazon, Trader Joe’s, and others, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled meat products were produced between June 19, 2024, and October 8, 2024.

BrucePac has provided additional details about the nearly 10 million-pound recall first announced by the USDA on Wednesday. Routine testing found evidence of listeria monocytogenes on BrucePac ready-to-eat poultry, which can lead to listeriosis if consumed.

“After learning that ready-to-eat chicken tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, we stopped production and immediately recalled all products that may have been affected. We are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to notify consumers and contact the food companies and distributors to whom we sold the recalled products,” the company stated.

What Brand Names Are Included in the Recall?

As of Sunday, the USDA has released a 326-page document detailing specific retailers, brands, and food items that contain the recalled meats. The primary prepared foods affected by the recall include sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Additionally, frozen meals featuring chicken products, such as pastas, burritos, bowls, and family meals, are also included. Readers can find the full list at FSIS.gov.

Jenny Craig

Atkins

Signature Select

Wegman’s brand

Trader Joe’s brand

Kroger brand

Home Chef

Boston Market

Amazon Fresh

Michelina’s

Rao’s

Dole

Taylor Farms

Great Value (Walmart)

Good & Gather (Target)

What Stores Carry Products on the Recall List?

Walmart

Kroger

Albertson’s

Publix

Target

Aldi

Amazon Fresh

Trader Joe’s

7-Eleven

H-E-B

Meijer

Giant Eagle

Wegmans

Save Mart

What to Do If You Have a Recalled Product?

Consumers who have the recalled products at home should not eat them and should either discard or return them to stores for a refund. Retailers with the affected products in stock are also advised not to sell them and to dispose of or return them. Health officials recommend thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing refrigerators to prevent contamination of other foods.

There haven’t been any reported illnesses linked to the recall, but the FSIS is “concerned that some products may still be available for use in restaurants, institutions, and other establishments,” according to the alert. It’s also possible that these ready-to-eat poultry items have been incorporated into products still on shelves or in consumers’ homes.

What Happens If You Get Listeria Poisoning?

Listeria is an infection caused by bacteria, most commonly by Listeria monocytogenes. When listeria infects the intestines, it can lead to gastrointestinal symptoms similar to other foodborne illnesses, including diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Intestinal listeria infections typically begin within 24 hours of consuming contaminated food, with symptoms usually being mild and resolving within three days.

Other potential symptoms may include:

Headaches

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

If you experience symptoms of a listeria infection and suspect you may have eaten contaminated food, it is important to contact your healthcare provider.