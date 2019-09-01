Happy 31st Birthday, Chanel West Coast: Look Back At Her Hottest Photos

It’s Chanel West Coast’s birthday, and in honor of her big day, we’re looking back at some of her sexiest photos of all-time right here!

Happy birthday, Chanel West Coast! The gorgeous singer and television personality turns 31 today, Sept. 1, so of course, we have to show her some love. We rounded up some of Chanel’s sexiest looks and hottest photos ever in the gallery below. Chanel isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to her style on the red carpet, and she’s worn some pretty revealing looks to award shows and other events over the years. Plus, she always looks SO good, so we don’t blame her for sticking to it.

Earlier this year, we caught up with Chanel EXCLUSIVELY for scoop on how she keeps up her fabulous figure, and she admitted that she definitely does indulge in foods like pizza and burgers sometimes. However, she also makes sure to balance it out. “You need to work out!” she said. “I mean, a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets, but the truth is, you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy, but since I workout, I still enjoy a large pizza by myself!” She suggested focusing on cardio, especially for women.

We also made sure to get Chanel’s tips for taking a sexy Instagram photo — after all, she IS an expert! “Having a good photographer is everything because some people just don’t have that eye,” she admitted. “Some people don’t get it, especially guys — they love to take pictures from below and it’s like…no. NO girl wants that bottom chin thing going on.” Excellent!

